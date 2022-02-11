NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar and Minnesota and Alan Ramirez of Miami were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball's minor league drug program.
All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene.
Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players' association negotiate in collective bargaining following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.
