As someone who’s grown up visiting libraries and bookstores, you can usually find me browsing the shelves of memoirs and novels that I could add to my overflowing collection. However, when browsing the section of business and finance books, I didn’t see many books by authors of color, especially women of color, who were seen as experts on entrepreneurship.
As a queer Pakistani woman who’s building my own writing, speaking and consulting business, I knew that I wanted to read books by authors who not only provided tangible advice about how to scale my business or set my rates, but also discussed the challenges of being in an industry that wasn’t made for them.
Now, I intentionally seek out books written by entrepreneurs of color, for entrepreneurs of color whenever possible. These authors have elucidated the process of building a business from the ground up, something that many of us weren’t taught in school.
“We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power”
by Rachel Rodgers (HarperCollins Leadership, $29.99).
This book is full of tips about how to not only earn more money and increase your income, but also set boundaries, spend in a way that aligns with your values and turn your dream life into reality. Why focus on money if you’re an entrepreneur? In Rachel Rodgers' words, “money is not about money, it’s about what you are able to do with it.”
One of my favorite chapters was about setting boundaries, which are essential for protecting your time, money and resources. However, Rodgers argues that a boundary must be enforced to serve its purpose. One action item from Rodgers is to choose something that you’re done tolerating, set a boundary and communicate the boundary to the person who is impacted by it. This can be used to set clear expectations with anyone from a client to a colleague.
“The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table”
by Minda Harts (Seal Press, $13.99).
This book has been a staple on my bookshelf since I read it, and it’s one that I plan to pass on to future mentees who are at the beginning of building their careers and businesses. TEDx speaker and bestselling author Minda Harts talks about everything from salary negotiation to the power of investing in yourself professionally through courses, one-on-one coaching and conferences that help you advance in your career or business.
“Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real”
by Mariana Atencio (Thomas Nelson, $26.99).
This book was written by Mariana Atencio, an award-winning journalist, TEDx speaker, and advocate for bringing your authentic self to work by celebrating your culture and roots. Atencio’s memoir encourages readers to identify what makes them special, while sharing parts of her own story as a journalist and Venezuelan woman. One of my favorite exercises is to identify your goal, audience and a gap you can fill that your competitors aren’t addressing. From there, it’s all about adjusting and engaging with your audience to see what lands with them.
“No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention”
by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer (Penguin Books, $28).
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the inner workings of Netflix’s culture and get some tips on how to build your own team, this is the book for you. Netflix has evolved from an online DVD rental service to a streaming service with original content, and that transformation didn’t happen overnight. Netflix outlines its culture as a company that values feedback, attracts and retains great talent, and makes room for innovation with its “no rules policies” on how employees can take vacation and spend employee funds. Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix, and author Erin Meyer argue that giving employees great freedom enables them to use their own judgment to make better decisions, a principle that readers can implement in their own businesses or companies.
“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)”
by Elaine Welteroth (Penguin Books, $17).
This book inspires me to dream bigger, especially when I’m trying something new. Award-winning journalist Elaine Welteroth chronicles her career from working at Ebony to Teen Vogue and her commitment to share stories and speak on topics that matter most. Welteroth offers a pep talk, or love letter, in a book that reminds readers that they are brave enough to go after your dreams even if they’ve been underestimated or undervalued. Her work is a testament to her mission of addressing the lack of representation of Black, Indigenous and people of color in media, starting with her own story.
Ultimately, I hope these books author some advice about how you can build your business, while also humanizing some of the successful entrepreneurs and creatives you know. Lastly, remember that nothing is built overnight and if you’re committed to learning every day, you’ll get closer to your goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.