★★★ (out of four) “Hatching” (not rated, for mature audiences; 87 minutes; in Finnish, with English subtitles): In director Hannah Bergholm's fantastical horror fairy tale, a young girl (Siiri Solalinna) hatches a murderous bird monster out of an egg that she secretly nests in her bed, and that’s not even the scariest part — her perfectionist mommy blogger (Sophia Heikkilä) strikes the truest terror in the film. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
★★½ “Memory” (R; 114 minutes): Liam Neeson's latest action thriller, which centers on a hit man with dementia who suddenly sprouts a conscience when one of the targets he's been hired to kill turns out to be a 13-year-old girl, is a cut above average, for this sort of thing. It feels more like film noir — deliciously dark, cynical and slightly amoral. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O'Sullivan, The Washington Post
“The Sound of Violet” (PG-13; 107 minutes): In Allen Wolf’s romantic comedy, filmed in Seattle and based on his award-winning novel, a young man thinks he’s found his soul mate, but his autism and trusting nature keep him from realizing she’s a prostitute. Cason Thomas and Cora Cleary star. Multiple theaters.
“Firebird” (R; 107 minutes): This film, based on a true story, follows a soldier (Tom Prior) who becomes drawn to a charismatic fighter pilot (Oleg Zagorodnii) on a Soviet air force base in the 1970s. As their friendship grows into love, the men risk their freedom and their lives to be together in the face of an all-seeing communist regime. Seattle 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.