MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The club’s announcement came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.
The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Madrid leads the Spanish league. It plays Cádiz on Sunday and three days later faces Athletic Bilbao before the winter break.
