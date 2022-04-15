WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Three sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Thursday, law enforcement authorities said.
Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 77 north of Winfield. When they made contact with a vehicle, three deputies were shot, Falletti said.
A female alone in the car was found dead at the scene, Falletti said.
The deputies were taken to a Wichita hospital and are in stable condition, he said.
Authorities did not release any additional information. The sheriff said investigators were trying to determine what occurred before the shooting.
Winfield is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Wichita.
