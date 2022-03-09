CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Japan’s Nasa Hataoka birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday.
Hataoka was level with Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia's Su Oh.
China’s Lin Xiyu was in fourth place after a 64 on the Siam Country Club's Old Course at Pattaya.
World No. 1 Jim Young Ko, who won the LPGA event last week in Singapore, is not playing this week in the 67-player, no-cut event.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.