TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Three people were injured when the chartered bus carrying the Murray State softball team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said.
Murray State said the three had injuries that weren’t life threatening after the accident Wednesday. The school didn’t say Thursday whether those hurt were players or staff members.
The school said that others aboard were safe and unharmed.
Murray State (40-16-1) won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last week to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth. The third-seeded Racers are scheduled to face No. 2 seed Stanford on Friday in Tuscaloosa in the double-elimination event.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said its Highway Patrol Division responded to an accident Wednesday on State Road 13 in Fayette County between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered bus carrying 26 passengers.
The three injured people were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment, police said.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.