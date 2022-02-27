Three teenagers were hospitalized Saturday night in a “partial collapse” during a Denver house party.
Parts of the first floor house collapsed into the basement “due to a large party with 100-150 juveniles inside,” according to the South Metro Fire Rescue.
Two teens were treated for minor injuries and one for serious injuries. All three were taken to the local hospital.
The building collapse caused a natural gas leak, which was shut off immediately, officials said.
Most of the attendees were able to escape up a staircase that remained intact, fire spokesman Eric Hurst told CBS 4.
