A fire in downtown Friday Harbor on Thursday destroyed three buildings, damaged another three and displaced at least six businesses, including a tavern, a coffee shop, real estate offices, a wine bar and a kayak tour business, according to fire officials.
The San Juan Island blaze was a devastating blow to the community, destroying historical landmarks — some dating back as early as the late 1800s — just as the tourist season was beginning.
Fire officials have calculated an early estimate of $10 million in losses and will know more as they continue to assess the full extent of the damage, according to Kimberley Kimple, a spokesperson for the San Juan County Fire Protection District.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators, with assistance from the Region 3 Arson Task Force, will be working to answer the question in the coming week, Kimple said.
The fire was reported near the intersection of First and Spring streets very early Thursday morning by a local tow truck driver.
Crews arrived on scene and implemented an offensive interior attack prior to withdrawing and engaging in a full defensive attack as the fire spread to surrounding structures. Ultimately, two buildings were demolished to prevent the spread of fire, Kimple said.
No injuries were reported and no people were believed to be in the buildings at the time of the fire, she said.
