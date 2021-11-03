SAN DIEGO (AP) — After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.
The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.
Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.
The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.
Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.
The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.