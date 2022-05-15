BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
2. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
3. Book of Night, Holly Black
4. Dream Town, David Baldacci
5. The Homewreckers, Mary Kay Andrews
6. Beautiful, Danielle Steel
7. The Investigator, John Sandford
8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
10. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Finding Me, Viola Davis
2. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
3. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
4. This Will Not Pass, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
5. Outdoor Kids in an Inside World, Steven Rinella
6. Build, Tony Fadell
7. The Palace Papers, Tina Brown
8. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
10. Speak, Tunde Oyeneyin
Tribune Media Services
(0) comments
