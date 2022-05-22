BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
2. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner
3. Dream Town, David Baldacci
4. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
5. The Lioness, Chris Bohjalian
6. Book of Night, Holly Black
7. The Ravaged, Norman Reedus
8. The Homewreckers, Mary Kay Andrews
9. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
10. Star Wars: Brotherhood, Mike Chen
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
2. Finding Me, Viola Davis
3. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
4. A Sacred Oath, Mark T. Esper
5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
6. Just Tyrus, Tyrus
7. Build, Tony Fadell
8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
9. The Palace Papers, Tina Brown
10. This Will Not Pass, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
Tribune Media Services
