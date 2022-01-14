NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — VACANT

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta

___

