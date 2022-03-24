A male and female were shot in the 3900 block of South Angeline Street late Thursday morning, according to Seattle police.
SPD spokesperson Patrick Michaud said the victims are in critical condition and the suspect is at large. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center, he said.
The victims were apparently shot along the street.
Police ask the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.