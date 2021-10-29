★★★½ (out of four) "Last Night in Soho" (R; 116 minutes): Director Edgar Wright's London, it seems, has danger around every corner; it’s both thrilling and very scary. And that’s a reasonable description of his film, an inventive, intricate and occasionally very bloody tale of two women. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. Full review here. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic
★★ "Antlers" (R; 99 minutes): One thing you can certainly say about this film: It has atmosphere. Everything is gloom, gloom, gloom. And rather a lot of doom. People ripped to shreds. Gnawed on. Punctured by antlers. Ah. The reason for the title. Full review here. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.