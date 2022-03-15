Two Pierce County sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded near Spanaway, according to the Sheriff's Department.
The deputies have been transported to a hospital, the department tweeted.
The shooting happened just before noon near 190th Street Court South and Pacific Avenue South. The Sheriff's Department is asking people to avoid the area.
The shooting happened as a SWAT team moved to arrest an individual for investigation of a felony assault, according to the News Tribune of Tacoma.
This post will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.