PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Portland.
Portland police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the incident reported near Southeast 119th Avenue and Stark Street, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police Lt. Nathan Sheppard said officers found two people “struck by gunfire.”
A large contingent of officers was at the scene. No additional information about the shooting or the conditions of the people was immediately available.
The incident comes after 10 people were fatally shot in January in Portland.
