★★★½ (out of four) “Jackass Forever” (R; 96 minutes): This deep into the franchise, most of you have probably already decided how funny you find scatological and pain-based humor. But even “Jackass” newbies would probably admit that Johnny Knoxville and his gang seem to be having the time of their lives. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Hau Chu, The Washington Post
★ "Moonfall" (PG-13; 124 minutes): When it comes to depictions of world-ending destruction, nobody does it bigger and better than Roland Emmerich. He’s been at it since “Independence Day” in 1996. But this … this … well, this is comedy. Laugh-out-loud, I-can’t-believe-they-dared-do-that comedy on a gargantuan scale. I’m not sure Emmerich exactly intended it that way, but come on. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.