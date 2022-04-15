★★½ (out of four) "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (PG-13; 136 minutes): The third installment of the five-movie “Fantastic Beasts” series, a sort of prequel/cousin to the Harry Potter world created by J.K. Rowling, is lovely to look at and has some moments of charm and energy, but the story is too complicated and unintriguing. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic
★★ “Father Stu” (R; 124 minutes): There is a profound grace to be found in this faith-based film — starring Mark Walhberg as a former boxer and actor turned priest — when everyone gets out of the way to let the message of suffering as spirituality just breathe. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
