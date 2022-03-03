LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany's Lea-Sophie Scholz and Japan’s Kota Mitsui set track records in winning 1,500-meter events Thursday at the FISU World University speed skating championship.
Scholz won the women’s race on the 400-meter James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in 2 minutes, 9.22 seconds. Yuka Takahashi of Japan was second in 2:10.72 and Veronika Antosova of the Czech Republic took the bronze in 2:13.81.
“I’m so happy, I really wanted this track record," Scholz said. “So, now I’m very happy that I have a track record in the 1,500.”
Mitsui finished the men’s race in 1:54.88 with temperatures near 13º Fahrenheit and winds blowing from the west for most of the race.
“I’m very excited about having the track record," Mitsui said. "The ice was very hard and the wind was very strong, so I did struggle a little bit. But I’m still very happy to still come out with the win.”
Germany’s Michael Roth was second in 1:55.66, while Luc Heine of the Netherlands took his second bronze medal in two days, finishing in 1:57.22.
Competition continues Friday with both the men’s and women’s 500-meter races and team pursuits. Nations competing through Saturday include Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States.
