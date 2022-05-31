RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.
WWBT-TV reported that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon. WAVY-TV reported that the dam has a 12-foot drop, and that water levels have been high. Images of the search show the river seemingly placid above the dam, but roiling below, with some of the group's paddleboards and inflatable rafts caught in the currents below the rush of water.
One of them managed to reach a nearby house for help. Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more. But Segal said two women, believed to be in their 20s, were unaccounted for despite a very thorough search.
They planned to keep looking after daylight Tuesday morning. Segal said “we're very hopeful.”
Local resident Finn Gardner told WWBT that someone banged on their window saying that their group went over the dam.
“So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for ... Unfortunately, we couldn’t find two of them,” Gardner said. “I’m hoping that they’re in someone’s house somewhere trying to find a way to contact their group. You got to hope for the best.”
