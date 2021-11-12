Two men were shot in a parking lot Thursday night on Beacon Hill after they reportedly saw a man assaulting a woman and tried to intervene, according to Seattle police.
Shortly before 10 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of South Columbian Way.
Police said the victims — who are 47 and 38 years old — had been at an encampment near Beacon Avenue South when a Honda Civic pulled up on the street near them.
The two victims saw the male driver in the Honda hitting a female passenger, police said, and approached the car to check on the woman.
When they did so, the driver reportedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victims, police said.
The suspect sped away and a relative of one of the victims drove the men to Harborview Medical Center. According to police, both victims sustained life-threatening injuries.
Detective are asking people with information about the case to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
