HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shooter killed two people in Pennsylvania's capital early Wednesday and then led police on a chase that ended when the suspect's car crashed into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.
Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home. The suspect fled the scene, and police followed. It ended soon after when the suspect crashed into the school bus in Londonderry Township.
The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said. All the students safely got off the bus and were later taken to their school.
A police officer was injured at some point, authorities said, but no details were available.
The suspect’s name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if they were injured. A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.