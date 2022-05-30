LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A crash in Nebraska's capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said.
The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Both victims were female.
Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, police said.
Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or why there was a crowd on O St., one of Lincoln's main roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.