PORTLAND — Two members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys who participated in a rally in Portland last summer have been indicted in several acts of violence that day.
The indictments came on Dec. 16 and were unsealed Monday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Tusitala “Tiny” Toese of Vancouver, Washington, is facing 12 charges from the Aug. 22 rally, including assault, assault with a weapon, riot and criminal mischief.
He is in custody in Washington state and will be extradited to Multnomah County after an unrelated criminal case in Washington is resolved. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the latest charges.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Miles Furrow was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to six counts of assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of riot.
Charges against a third man named in the December indictment were dismissed earlier this month.
Toese was a leader of the Aug. 22 Proud Boy event in east Portland that culminated in a furious exchange of paper spray, projectiles and paintballs between the far-right group and anti-fascists near an abandoned Kmart.
Videos and photos show a counterdemonstrator being beaten while trapped inside a pickup.
The Portland Police Bureau was largely absent during the event and allowed the street battles to occur despite more than a week of community pushback ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.