Two men were fatally shot in a Safeway parking lot in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.
The shooter fled from the site outside the grocery store on Rainier Avenue South near South Director Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
A man in his 30s died at the scene, Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said. A second man, also in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.
The incident is being investigated by the police department's homicide and gang units, department spokesman Mark Jamieson said.