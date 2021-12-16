TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot to death in a Portland suburb and no one has been arrested.
Tigard police confirmed a woman and man were both shot at the Birches apartment complex Thursday, KOIN-TV reported.
Officers responded just before noon and found the two victims deceased.
Officers immediately searched the area for any suspects but did not find anything, police said.
Police said based on the information they’ve gathered, it’s likely the suspect or suspects fled the area in a car.
The identities of the people killed were not immediately released.
