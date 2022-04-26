MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian.
Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.
Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.