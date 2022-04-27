WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of childhood friends, Lucius Fox and Jazz Chisholm Jr., became the first pair of Bahamas-born players to appear in the same Major League Baseball game since 1961.
Chisholm, a second baseman, led off Wednesday night's game for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, who started Fox at shortstop. Chisholm singled to begin the game, then got thrown out trying to steal second base.
Both players are 24 years old and from Nassau, Bahamas. The country has a population of about 400,000 and nine Bahamian-born players have played in the majors.
According to the Nationals, who cited the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other pair of Bahamians to play in the same game were Andre Rodgers and Tony Curry, who faced each other six times during the 1960 and 1961 seasons.
Fox is a rookie. Chisholm is in his third big league season.
