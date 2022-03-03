ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital but nobody was reported killed, police said.
The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.
The vehicle, which appeared to be a Suzuki sport utility vehicle, plowed through the wall of Great Adventures Christian Preschool and ended up completely inside the building, according to video aired by KRCR-TV.
Police Chief Jon Poletski said 19 children and at least two staff members were inside at the time. Fourteen children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and five others were taken by parents, Poletski said.
Police said one injured child was trapped under the car, the Record Searchlight of Redding reported.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those injured.
Other details of the crash weren't immediately released.
Anderson is 10 miles south of Redding and about 150 miles north of Sacramento.
