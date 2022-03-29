ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.
Rosemont police said the 18-year-old is suspected in the Friday night shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of the city.
Police said the shooting occurred near the food court during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.
Police said they have located a vehicle the suspect was driving on the night of the shooting but he remains at large. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous.
