Welcome to the weekend, and happy almost Valentine's Day! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming love-filled days.
Eats and drinks
- Super Bowl Sunday is approaching fast, and we've got you covered! Made with chicken breast cooked in broth and a spicy homemade queso, these pulled chicken nachos are a perfect Super Bowl party snack.
- From personal chefs to a Bosnian pop-up, these six women-owned small food businesses operating out of a commercial kitchen space in Uptown offer a variety of bites to try.
- This original savory pie is built on recipe writer Gracie Santos' family chicken adobo recipe, and the filling has it all: rich gravy, meat and vegetables with subtle flavor notes of vinegar, soy and coconut milk.
Movies and TV
- If you're in the mood to get lost in something gorgeously swoonworthy, here's a baker's dozen of Moira Macdonald's favorite romantic dramas. You can also check out these movies centered around Valentine's Day.
- There may be no better weekend to have a first date at the movies. If you're scrambling for last-minute Valentine's Day ideas, keep it simple and check out one of these movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters, including "Marry Me," a Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy.
- For all the Dawgs and "Jeopardy!" lovers out there, show your hometown pride and watch UW student Kaden Lee compete in "Jeopardy! National College Championship" at 8 p.m. Friday.
- Oscar nominations were announced early Tuesday morning. If you want to brush up before awards are handed out in March, here’s your guide to streaming the Oscar nominees.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Light a candle, pour yourself a glass of wine, grab your favorite blanket and treat yourself to one of these delightfully diverse romance novels, a genre which is having a moment.
- Enhance your Black History Month playlist with these stellar audiobooks — ranging from deep dives into history to candid personal explorations.
- It’s still winter. Take advantage of reading season with a new paperback; here are six fresh ones that come highly recommended.
Arts and community events
- Ever wondered how local florists prepare for Valentine's Day? We spoke to one about one of her busiest times of the year, plus: Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, Black History Month and other in-person and virtual happenings around Seattle.
- Once a toxic site that held an abandoned gas station, this new Seattle park hosts a cultural center that cleans the earth under it.
Outdoors and travel
- Take your Pacific Northwest sweetie on this romantic walk around Sunset Hill in Seattle, perfect for Valentine’s Day. It features sea lions, the Sound, sunset views, wine and maybe a nice sweat.
- This new self-guided walking tour looks back at Seattle history through the businesses listed in the historic "Green Book," a segregation-era guide to safe harbor for Black Americans.
Lifestyle
- Take a trip down memory lane with Seattle Times readers' tales of their most memorable Valentine's Day dates, plus how you can celebrate Valentine's Day this year.
- You sent us your most romantic Valentine's Day messages, and we illustrated them. Now you can download, print or tweet these valentines made with Seattle-style wit and snark.
- The Seattle Times is gathering responses from women for a special edition of The Mix. From finding community in the great outdoors to overcoming obstacles to entry in Washington’s green spaces, we’d love to hear the story of your connection to Mother Nature.
