PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say the person killed in a shooting on Saturday at an apartment complex east of Portland was a 15-year-old.
The victim was identified, by Gresham Police on Wednesday as Lowgunn Ivey.
The fatal shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Gresham, police say. Two other people — a 14-year-old and a 23-year-old — were also injured. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.