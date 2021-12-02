A 14-year-old was booked into juvenile detention on investigation of six felony charges in connection with threats made Wednesday toward three Snohomish County schools.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a threat made toward the three Mukilteo School District schools on Wednesday morning and discovered an anonymous social media post that threatened violence, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The post "indicated there would be a shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School," the Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement.
Detectives were able to identify the source of the social media post and deputies responded to the suspect’s residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the 14-year-old, including whether the teen was a student at any of the threatened schools.
The threat prompted an elevated police presence at the schools Thursday. The principal of Explorer sent a letter to parents, Q13 Fox News reported, notifying them the school was working with law enforcement, the district and staff to ensure the schools are safe.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.