Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Head to White Center for spicy kathi rolls, mango lassi and tamales with the perfect filling-to-masa ratio.
- Looking for a delicious dessert for barbecue and picnic season? This recipe for a light and fruity cookie pizza takes the cake.
- If you're heading out on the town to grab a bite to eat, make sure your favorite spot hasn't closed! A popular Belltown brunch spot and a Little Saigon Sichuan restaurant have shut their doors; here are 12 other Seattle-area eatery closures.
Movies and TV
- Escape the rain and take refuge at the movies with one of these six new releases in Seattle-area theaters, including this sequel that's over the top from start to finish.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Spring is in the air! Celebrate the season with these five novels and one worth-the-weight biography just released in paperback.
- Listen to one of these four audiobooks to help you begin to identify and unlearn ableist attitudes and stigmas we apply to others and to ourselves.
Arts and community events
- Travel back in time at Dinos Alive, plus: Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, a spring-themed baking class and other happenings around Seattle.
- Grammy-nominated artist Yola, who worked with Brandi Carlile and others on her latest album "Stand For Myself," comes to the Showbox Sunday.
- After two years of pandemic disruptions, the annual Seattle Boylesque Festival returns this weekend with four performances featuring a dozen artists from around the country.
Outdoors and travel
- Take this spring walk from the University of Washington down to Montlake Cut and up to the edge of Union Bay Natural Area to see more than just the Quad.
- Taking family or friends on these two trips to Washington's Olympic Peninsula promises both adventure and reconnection.
- If you'll be passing by Vancouver on your way to or from Portland anytime soon, consider making a stop — the Washington city’s waterfront area is bustling and drawing new visitors.
Lifestyle
- Tell us your experiences, stories and history on the block of 23rd and Union in Seattle. It could run in a special edition of our Sunday section, The Mix.
