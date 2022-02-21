A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm outside the White Center Library on Sunday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Cynthia Sampson said the first 911 report of gunshots came in at 11:01 p.m., followed by multiple calls. A large crowd of people reportedly had gathered outside the library when the shots erupted.
The crowd dispersed quickly. Shortly after, the injured 13-year-old was found within a block of where the shooting occurred, Sampson said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, no further information was available about what led to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.