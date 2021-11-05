Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Cozy up with these Renton bites that will surely keep you warm in the coming rainy days. (Hint: a big bowl of pho!)
  • This recipe for French onion dip is perfect for a Seattle game day (or, really, a good snack on any day).

Movies and TV

  • Rain, rain and more rain! Take shelter indoors and watch one of these four movies opening this weekend in Seattle-area theaters.
  • Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

  • Venture far from your couch without taking a step. Check out these six books that take you to different times and places.
  • If you're looking for a new book but don't know where to start, here's what award-winning Seattle author and librarian Nancy Pearl recommends.

Arts and community events

  • Celebrate Veterans Day with these Puget Sound-area events, plus other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week; here's a list.
  • If you're looking for a new museum exhibit to explore, check out Bellevue Arts Museum's Biennial 2021. The exhibit opens Friday, and it's inspired by architecture and urban design.
  • The 100th anniversary of Seattle’s Neptune Theatre is fast approaching, and we’re compiling a roundup of readers’ most cherished memories and photos at the historical venue. Share yours here.

Outdoors and travel

  • Seattle will launch its first-ever Seattle Forest Week Saturday. Check out the eco-minded events and outdoor volunteer opportunities you can participate in.
  • A certain popular native fish is making the journey home to spawn in Seattle-area rivers and creeks. Here's our guide to the best spots at Carkeek Park to view the natural marvel of salmon.
  • The U.S.-Canada border is currently open to vaccinated travelers. Check out our recommendations for four road trip routes you can take around our neighbor up north.
  • If you would rather explore outside of your car or want to stay a little bit closer to home (although this may feel as far away as Canada to some), here's a walking tour of West Seattle.

