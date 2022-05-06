Welcome to Mother's Day weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out and celebrating loved ones in your life, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Edmonds awaits with a long-standing sandwich shop reimagined as a wine bar, plus eye-poppingly massive sandwiches.
- Make this recipe — with the best breakfast ingredients (hash browns, chorizo, eggs, cotija, salsa verde) wrapped in a cheesy quesadilla — to create a breakfast taco experience.
- Check out a major brewery complex coming to Seattle and six other bar openings.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see this weekend? The latest Marvel movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, is here, along with a few others.
- If you've run out of TV shows to watch, join the trend of watching "girlboss" scammers and corporate con women — here are a few to stream.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books and audio
- Harvard classmates and moms Susan Lieu, Jeanette Park and Kate Wang host the "Model Minority Moms" podcast, where they talk race, work, parenting and more. A new episode comes out every Friday.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Mother’s Day at Pike Place Market with Mom's Market Day and the 14th annual Flower Festival, plus: plant sales, Seattle Trans Film Festival, BonsaiFest and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Got loved ones coming into town this weekend? Already checked the Space Needle off your list? Explore these sites that are cheaper and less crowded than the usual Seattle hot spots for a great Seattle tourism experience from a new perspective.
- Take this 4-mile walk that passes eight different taprooms in the Industrial District and Georgetown. (Pro tip: Get small pours and consider a ride home.)
- If you were hoping to hop on over to the San Juan Islands via the Clipper, think again. The San Juan Clipper passenger ferry recently canceled its summer service, issuing refunds for voyages booked this summer.
- Traveling soon? Here are seven tips to make your next vacation a breeze by keeping luggage and travel documents organized.
Lifestyle
- Know of a fun event happening soon in Seattle? Submit an event for our 2022 summer guide!
