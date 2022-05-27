Welcome to Memorial Day weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (and hopefully enjoying some nice weather Monday!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you're heading to a Mariners game this weekend, here are eight new food options at T-Mobile Park, including a $3 hot dog (!?) — plus which to avoid.
- Head to Port Townsend for an adventure filled with perfect pancakes, warming bowls of ramen and a must-have salmon dish.
- Make this recipe for homemade barbecue sauce that perfectly balances sweet and spicy and will add a sweet kick to your favorite summer barbecue foods.
- Take a day trip to Tacoma for slabs of cake, bowls full of mussels, classic cocktails and bone marrow shots.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are six to choose from, including the "Top Gun" sequel and "Bob's Burgers" movie, both reviewed by features writer Scott Greenstone.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Arts and community events
- Northwest Folklife Festival returns, plus Memorial Day events, a cooking class on strawberries and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Go skiing this weekend! Believe it or not, Crystal Mountain is extending its ski season another two weeks thanks to the colder than average April and lots of rain and mountain snow we've gotten this year.
- Traveling to the other Washington? Here's how to enjoy a budget-friendly American history-themed trip to the nation's capital — with plenty to keep the kids entertained and educated.
- Embark on one of these four road trips from Washington that take you deep into the British Columbia Rockies, far from the crowds of Whistler or Banff.
- Interested in learning a new sport? Washington state has gradually blossomed into a world-class mountain biking destination. Here's what you need to know to hit the mountain biking trails, plus where to find great mountain biking trails in every direction from Seattle.
Lifestyle
- Do you have experiences, traditions or pieces of history in connection to Juneteenth? As we approach June 19, we’d love to hear your stories of this holiday and your feelings about its federal recognition.
