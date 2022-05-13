Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Visit these three hot Seattle pop-up eateries, dishing up loaded tostadas, sassy pizza and wildly popular fried chicken.
- Rice and beans is a worldwide dish. Make this recipe for a green rice and Cuban-style black bean combo, a spicy Tex-Mex take on the staple that will not disappoint.
- If you're looking for a new spot to try, a stellar Vietnamese noodle house debuted recently in North Seattle, complementing 36 other restaurant openings in Ballard, Capitol Hill and Pike Place Market.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- On Friday, this "bookstore on wheels" debuts, preparing to drive Seattle’s newest and smallest bookstore to you this summer. It may be surprising how cozy and, well, bookstore-ish it feels.
- Looking for a new book to dive into? We asked two Seattle-area teens to review four of this spring’s newest young adult novels. Here’s what they thought.
Arts and community events
- Join the Norwegian community in celebrating the 17th of May in Seattle's historically Nordic neighborhood of Ballard, plus: Seattle Beer Week, UW Night Market and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Did the pandemic give you a green thumb? To maximize garden production and have food consistently throughout the year, you need a planting plan. Pair this plan with detailed record-keeping for success.
- In Washington, outdoor enthusiasts have many hikes to choose from. But if you use a wheelchair or other assistive devices, finding accessible trails can be daunting. Here's where and how to hike in Washington with a wheelchair and other assistive devices.
- The Victoria Clipper is back after a two-year pandemic pause. What better time to visit Victoria, B.C.? Ditch the car and take the ferry — here’s what to do on a relaxing Vancouver Island getaway.
- Flying internationally this summer? Here's why you might want to choose an international airline.
