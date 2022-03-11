Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Have you tried neo-Neapolitan-style pizza? Here's where to find it, plus finger-licking ribs at these Lake Forest Park restaurants.
- Women were the original brewmasters. This Women's History Month, raise a glass (or a fork) to them and make this recipe for a chocolate hot pudding cake in a Guinness fudge sauce.
- Popular cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt shares his favorite mapo tofu recipe, a treasure he learned from a Sichuan chef. Here's how to make it.
- If you know of any Seattle-area restaurants or bars planning to keep COVID-19 rules in place after local government mandates end, let us know for a list we're compiling.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Want to dive into the context of Russia's war on Ukraine and learn more about the history and culture of the country's people? Check out these timely audiobooks.
- If you're feeling the urge to get lost in a book, curl up and find your next favorite title with these six recently released paperbacks.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Irish Week, plus: Mountain Pride, Pi Day Celebration at Kirkland Urban and other happenings around Seattle.
- As Washington and King County drop COVID-19 masking and vaccination requirements this month, what arts groups and venues are doing is varied. Here’s what you need to know before chucking your mask.
Outdoors and travel
- It's that cusp season in Seattle when days start foggy and end gorgeous. For any such day, try this quiet and muddy delight of a walk from Portage Bay to Foster Island. (Make sure to bring boots!)
- The Squamish and Líl̓wat are the original inhabitants of the land that is now Whistler, B.C. On your next trip, consider this deeper cultural connection to the area.
- If you're headed up to Crystal Mountain for some late-winter skiing, avoid parking woes and consider taking the shuttle. Here's what it's like riding the bus from Enumclaw to the mountain.
