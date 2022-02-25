Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Looking for a new spot to grab lunch? Head to South Lake Union for two easy, delicious and affordable lunch options: Seattle's only Lao food truck and a restaurant with over 100 lunch combinations.
- Warm your belly and make a bowl of this creamy cauliflower polenta, or "elevated cauliflower mash."
Movies and TV
- The Animal Planet's "Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante" heads to Washington in search of Pacific Northwest "lake monsters." Cozy up on the couch and watch the episode airing Feb. 26.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- From a twisty thriller to a collection of short stories, this roundup of six fresh paperbacks features some of last year's most acclaimed titles.
- Check out Seattle's newest bookstore, The Wise Owl Books & Music — a culmination of a mother’s dream and daughter’s passion.
Arts and community events
- There's a celebration of locals at Pike Place Market's Love in the Market, plus: Seattle Cocktail Week, Black History Month events and other happenings around Seattle.
- Artist Michelle Kumata's exhibits at Bellevue Arts Museum and Bonfire Gallery, running through March 13 and 26 (respectively), honor the stories of Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII. Plus, check out these ways to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066.
Outdoors and travel
- If you're craving some fresh air, take this 1.2-mile walk through the University District that highlights seven fresh murals.
- If you're looking for some snow fun, check out Easton Reload and Asahel Curtist Sno-Parks, the two newest Sno-Parks on the Interstate 90 corridor through the Cascades.
- There’s plenty new (like a new boutique hotel) and plenty to do at Schweitzer ski village in Sandpoint, Idaho. If you find yourself in that area soon, here's what you should know.
