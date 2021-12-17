Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Our annual holiday roundup of Costco wines is here! Here are the best (and worst) bottles to buy this season.
- Dick's famous burgers are headed to the Eastside. Check out the new Dick's Drive-in at Crossroads Shopping Center in Bellevue.
- West Seattle can feel far away, but if you're looking to reconnect with friends or just want to grab some really good takeout, here are three tried-and-true dining spots worth the trip.
- Looking for a snack that could satisfy any craving? Sweet, savory or plain, this recipe for Swedish pancakes is a treat for any meal of the day.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
Books
- Curl up with a blanket and enjoy one of these four cozy books. Or, if you'd like a little more thrill, dive into one of our arts critic's recommendations for holiday mystery reads.
Arts and community events
- Jump into the world of miniature scenery and model trains at Washington State History Museum's 25th Annual Model Train Festival. Or check out a selection of holiday cooking classes, Seattle SantaCon or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area.
- Kenjiro Nomura was a famous modernist artist in Seattle in the 1930s and 1940s whose career was derailed by the WWII incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. Now, an exhibit open through Feb. 20 and a book bring him back into view.
- Are you a newfound hockey lover? Open through Feb. 27, the Pacific Science Center's "HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever" exhibit is here to teach you everything you need to know about our city's latest obsession.
Outdoors and travel
- Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie have announced opening dates, joining several other local ski areas. If you're heading to the mountains, check out our guide to the top 10 ski areas near Seattle. Plus, here's what to know about avalanche-prone zones at Washington ski areas.
Lifestyle
- Check out our guide to cozy outdoor dining spots, snow sports and more coming this Pacific Northwest winter, as well as reader recommendations for how to stay sane during Seattle's "Big Dark."
