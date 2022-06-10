Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re cozying up and staying in or going out to embrace Juneuary, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Dine at Terra Plata, a Capitol Hill restaurant from chef Tamara Murphy and her life and business partner Linda Di Lello Morton worth celebrating.
- Craving pizza? Check out this Maple Valley pizza oasis where toppings take center stage.
- Make this recipe for a Gulf Coast fried catfish taco, a staple at Black American celebrations throughout the South, and especially on Juneteenth.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in Seattle-area theaters this week? Here are three to choose from, including the final film in the "Jurassic World" trilogy.
- On Netflix’s "First Kill," which begins streaming Friday, Kitsap County actor Elizabeth Mitchell’s vampire daughter falls for a monster hunter — rain, vampires and monsters ... perfect for June gloom!
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Celebrate Pride month with a selection of LGBTQ+ audiobooks — from a front-row perspective of history to a teen romance novel.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate Native American culture at Indigenous People Festival, plus Sip & Tip Wine Walk, Long Island Exploration and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Stargazers rejoice! Summer (usually) offers our region's clearest night skies, making it the best season to explore our local astronomy scene. Here are some to check out once the rain clears up.
- Summer is approaching, or so they say. This West Seattle walk starts and ends at the West Seattle Water Taxi dock and is perfect for a sunny day … or more June gloom.
