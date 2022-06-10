Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re cozying up and staying in or going out to embrace Juneuary, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

  • Stargazers rejoice! Summer (usually) offers our region's clearest night skies, making it the best season to explore our local astronomy scene. Here are some to check out once the rain clears up.
  • Summer is approaching, or so they say. This West Seattle walk starts and ends at the West Seattle Water Taxi dock and is perfect for a sunny day … or more June gloom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment