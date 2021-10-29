Welcome to Halloween weekend! Whether you’re staying in and watching a spooky movie or going trick-or-treating (or both!), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • If you're hosting a Halloween gathering, this recipe for spooky panna cotta "witch eyeballs" is a must!
  • Looking for something yummy on the Eastside? Check out our recommendations for great Asian food options in these two Bellevue neighborhoods.

Movies and TV

  • On Sunday, this 1930s made-in-Seattle movie finally makes its TV debut.
  • Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. (Pro tip: Check out "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" on Paramount+, "Hypnotic" on Netflix and "Behind the Monsters: Season 1" on AMC+ for a great scary lineup.)

Books

  • It's chilly and it's Halloween weekend — there may not be a better time to curl up with one of these five spooky books.

Arts and community events

  • Trick-or-treating, graveyard tours, haunted houses and even a zombie soiree! Here's our list of 21 fun Halloween weekend events.
  • Check out a range of play readings, poetry, dance and more at Sound Theatre Company’s Making Waves Fall Arts Festival.
  • Seattle's Neptune Theatre's 100th anniversary is fast approaching, and we're compiling a roundup of readers' most cherished memories and photos at the historical venue. Share yours here.
  • Celebrate Día de los Muertos with these Puget Sound area events. Or here's a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Outdoors and travel

Tags

Load comments