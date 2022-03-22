HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.
Police said 15 laborers were sleeping in the shop when fire caused by a short-circuit broke out, trapping the people inside. The laborers were from the eastern state of Bihar and had come to Hyderabad for employment.
Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana state, of which Hyderabad is the capital, expressed his condolences and ordered monetary compensation for the deceased.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.