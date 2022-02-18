Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Looking for a place to grab drinks this weekend? Check out a barbershop that serves beer in Seattle and Bothell's hot new cocktail den.
- If you're on the hunt for something sweet, head to one of these bakeries in Georgetown for fudgy cookies and heavenly cakes.
- Valentine's Day might be over, but we're still in February! Keep love in the air and make this recipe for heart-shaped sugar cookies.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see in theaters? "Dog," with Channing Tatum, and "Uncharted," with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, open this weekend.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Books
- Check out these two compelling new mysteries, plus reader recommendations for great female sleuths.
- Building your small business? These five books can help you find your purpose and get closer to your goals.
Arts and community events
- Commemorate the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, plus: Seattle Wedding Show, Black History Month events and other happenings around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- No car, no problem! Here's how to hit the trails around Greater Seattle using public transit, online resources and groups like Meetup.
Lifestyle
- The Seattle Times is gathering responses from women for a special edition of The Mix. From finding community in the great outdoors to overcoming obstacles to entry in Washington’s green spaces, we’d love to hear the story of your connection to Mother Nature.
