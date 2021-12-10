Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out (make sure to bring a raincoat), check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Books

Arts and community events

  • There's a new market popping up in the Chinatown International District this weekend, and everyone’s invited to the party. The upscale pop-up shop known as Pylon Market combines art, food and shopping into a single location.
  • It's time to break out the skates! Here are some Seattle-area ice rinks open this winter, including Bellevue Ice Rink. Or check out Jingle Bell Run, a selection of holiday markets or other in-person and virtual happenings in the Seattle area.

Outdoors and travel

Tags

Load comments