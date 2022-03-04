Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

  • If you're a fan of "Bridgerton" or "The Bachelorette," you're in for a treat. In NBC's "The Courtship," airing March 6, Seattleite Nicole Remy will select from 16 eligible bachelors, all dressed in Regency-inspired finery and competing to impress.
  • Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

  • Headed to Mount Rainier in the next few weeks? Consider stopping in Eatonville, Elbe or Ashford en route for small-town charm, art, a cider or a hot soak.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment