One police officer was killed and another was injured Monday night in a shooting in Bothell, according to police, fire and hospital officials.
The Bothell Fire Department said two police officers were "down" after a pursuit.
Bothell police said at a news conference that one of the officers had died. The other was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in satisfactory condition, the hospital confirmed.
Bothell police said at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday that a male suspect, who had a handgun, was still at large, and asked anyone with information to call 911.
As of 11:30 p.m., many streets in downtown Bothell were blocked off by various law enforcement agencies, including Bothell police and fire department, the King County Sheriff's Office, Kirkland Police Department and Northshore Fire Department. One main stretch along Bothell Way Northeast from 98th Avenue Northeast to Kaysner Way, which curves along the Sammamish River, was completely closed.
Bothell Councilmember Mason Thompson said in a tweet that he was "heartbroken about what's happening in Bothell tonight."
This is a developing story and will be updated.